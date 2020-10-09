Lake report
Fort Gibson: October 5. Elevation normal, water 75 with 1 ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass good on bill baits and plastic baits around brush structure, shallows, and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and jigs around the main lake and points. Paddlefish fair snagging around river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Keystone: October 8. Elevation above normal, water clear. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Striped bass fair on spoons around channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: October 9. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and around the Watts area. Fishing is best during periods of low or no flow. Usually best early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: October 6. Elevation above normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shorelines, and standing timber. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on minnows and worms around brush structure, docks, and shallows. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Eufaula: October 2. Elevation normal, water 78 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crickets, grasshoppers, plastic baits, and small lures around points, rocks, shorelines, and standing timber. White bass good on jigs, minnows, and small lures below the dam, around dam and riprap. Blue and channel catfish excellent on live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, and worms around coves, river channel, river mouth, and shallows. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: October 2. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz bait, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, rocks, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, and around main lake, river mouth, and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, river channel, standing timber, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Events
Oct. 17 — Greenleaf Bass Jackpot, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Final event of the season.
Got an event or other news? Email to sports@muskogeephoenix.com before noon Thursday.
