Fort Gibson: June 7. Elevation above normal, water 73 and clear. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, shallows and weed beds. White bass good on crankbaits, jigs, sassy shad, slabs, spoons and trolling small lures along flats, main lake and off-shore islands. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, shad, shrimp and sunfish in the main lake, around points, river channel and rocks. White bass have returned to the main lake and are feeding. Anglers are catching fish trolling in open water and jigging small lures around schools of baitfish. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: June 6. Elevation above normal, water 68 and stained. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks and shorelines. White bass good on small lures and spoons along channels, docks and points. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Catfish are being caught in good numbers on juglines baited with live bait. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: June 7. Elevation above normal, water 69 and stained. Largemouth bass good on bill baits, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along flats and shallows. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: June 6. Elevation normal, water 72 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and riprap. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along the river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: June 10. Elevation above normal, water 87. Striped and white bass fair on sassy shad and spoons in channels. Largemouth bass fair on plastics around shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait in channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: June 4. Elevation normal, water 60 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Water continues to run at about 3,800 cfs. Fishing has improved and will get better when the water begins to cycle to periods of lower flow from the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: June 6. Elevation above normal, water 73 and murky. Water is rising with recent rains. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass excellent on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. Anglers are finding success catching bass throughout the lake. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and small lures along channels, coves and creek channels. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on goldfish, live shad, sunfish and worms along channels, main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: June 7. Elevation above normal, water 71 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, live shad and sunfish below the dam, main lake and shallows. Striped and white bass fair on hair jigs, jerk baits, sassy shad and shad below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: June 11. Elevation above normal, water 65 and murky. Largemouth, spotted, striped and white bass fair on crankbaits, jerk bait, jigs, plastics, small lures, spinnerbaits, top water and tube jigs in brush structure, discharge, along docks, main lake and shallows. Black and white crappie fair on hair jibs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam and in creek channels, discharge, along docks, main lake and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, minnows, powerbait, stinkbait and worms below the dam, in channels, creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: June 11. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, grubs, minnows, sassy shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Spotted ane largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, goldfish, minnows, plastics, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons and topwaters around brush structure, coves, creek channels, points, rocks,shorelines, standing timber and weedbeds. White and black crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around channels, coves, riprap, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds as well as below the dam. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Fridays —Greenleaf Lunker Club Jackpot, every week, 8-11 p.m. Cost: $40 per boat, four fish limit, 14-inch minimum. There is a yearly $10 membership fee. More information at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fridays — Hooked on Crappie Jackpot, Toppers Ramp, 5:30-8:30 p.m., registration starts at 4:45 p.m. or at Baitmaster’s Outdoors during the week. Cost: $40. Four-fish limit, 10-inch minimum. Contact: (918) 704-1590 or Fort Gibson Crappie Jackpot on Facebook.
Tuesdays and Thursdays -- Free Fishing Clinics, Zebco Fishing Pond, Oklahoma Aquarium, Jenks.
