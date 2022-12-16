Fishing report
Fort Gibson: December 11. Elevation is 4 ft. above normal, water temperature 48°F and murky. Blue catfish good on shad around main lake, points, and river channel. Paddlefish fair snagging around river channel. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, jerk baits, jigs, and rogues around riprap and shorelines. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: December 11. Elevation is normal, water temperature 49°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, and docks. Blue catfish fair on shad and shrimp below the dam, docks, and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs and jigs below the dam, brush structure, and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: December 11. Elevation is normal, water temperature 49°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, and plastic baits around docks, points, shallows, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, and shad around coves, docks, and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, coves, docks, and main lake. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: December 13. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal, water temperature 47°F and stained. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, and shad around channels and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait, and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, and docks. Largemouth bass slow on buzz baits, crankbaits, and plastic baits around coves, docks, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: December 16. Elevation is normal, water temperature 54°F and clear. Rainbow trout slow on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Fishing is slow due to higher releases from the dam from recent rains. Currently running at 4,300 dfs around the clock. Water levels should return to normal in a few days. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County
Tenkiller: December 11. Elevation is normal and rising, water temperature 50°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, jerk baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around coves, flats, main lake, and points. Crappie good on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: December 11. Elevation is normal, water temperature 49°F and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, main lake, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, coves, and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: December 16. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal (rising), water temperature 51°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure, channels, docks and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, shad and stinkbait around channels, river channel and river mouth. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, small lures and spoons below the dam and around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: December 16. E Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 45°F and murky. Blue,channel and flathead catfish good on goldfish, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam and around brush structure, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Largemouth and spotted bass good on minnows, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, coves, points and weed beds. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam and around brush structure, coves and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
