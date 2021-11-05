Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: November 2. Elevation above normal, water 66 and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad along the river channel. Paddlefish fair snagging in the river channel. High water may create challenges for boat access. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: October 29. Elevation above normal, water 70 and muddy. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam, along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie good below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Recent rains have brought debris into the main lake. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: October 31. Elevation normal, water 31 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, jerk baits, live bait, minnows, spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, hotdogs, live shad, stinkbait and worms in coves, around docks and points. Crappie and bluegill slow on grubs, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, small lures and worms in coves, around docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: November 5. Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: October 29. Elevation normal, water 60 and clear. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons below the dam and Watts area. Early morning and late evening hours are the best times for trout. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: November 1. Elevation above normal, water 70s and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, flats, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits and small lures along creek channels, flats and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: October 31. Elevation normal, water 70s and stained. White and striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, live shad and sassy shad below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Blue and channel catfish slow on hotdogs, live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: October 31. Elevation below normal, water 64 and murky. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, docks and main lake. White bass slow on jigs, minnows and spoons below the dam, discharge, main lake and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live shad, minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam and main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: November 5. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on minnows,plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, chanels, main lake, points and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, inlet, minnows, shad, sunfish, stinkbait and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel, river mouth, spillway and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, inlet, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
