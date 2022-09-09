CALENDAR
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot, Fridays, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
AHEAD
Sept. 16-17 — Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept 16 and 9 a.m .to 5 p.m. Sept. 17, at the Cherokee County Community Building, 908 St. College Avenue. Admission $4, kids 12 and under free.
Sept. 17 — Waterfowl Blind Drawing, Fort Gibson Lake, Eufaula Lake and Webbers Falls Reservoir, ODWC Porter office, 9097 N. 34th St. West, Porter 74454. Registration info at wildlifedepartment.com
FISHING REPORT
Fort Gibson: September 5. Elevation is normal, water temperature 78°F and stained.White bass fair on jigs, spoons around main lake, points. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around river channel, shorelines. Bluegill and green sunfish good on crickets, small lures, and worms around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: September 6. Elevation is normal, water temperature 85°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, rocks, shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam, docks, and main lake. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: September 4. Elevation is normal, water temperature 84°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, flukes, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and worms around brush structure, coves, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, goldfish, minnows, shad, and worms around coves, points, shorelines, and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure and shallows. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: September 4. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 81°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits around creek channels, points, and rocks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait, shad, and sunfish around flats, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and rocks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: September 2. Elevation is normal, water temperature 65°F and stained. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, PowerBait, and worms below the dam. Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: September 4. Elevation is 3.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 82°F and stained. White bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, jigs, small lures around flats, main lake. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures around brush structure, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, and sunfish around coves, points, and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: September 4. Elevation is normal, water temperature 84°F and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, flukes, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, main lake, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, minnows, shad, and sunfish around coves, shallows, shorelines, and tailwater. Striped and white bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad, shad, small lures, and topwater lures below the dam, riprap, river channel, shorelines, and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Robert S. Kerr: September 2. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 80°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, points, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, grubs, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around below the dam, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows around below the dam, brush structure, rocks, weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.