Calendar
Sept. 11 — Hunter Education Course, Wagoner Civic Center, 301 S. Grant Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: Ben Haff, ben.haff@odwc.ok.gov or call (918) 625-5796.
Oct. 9 — Hunter Education Course, Fort Gibson High School cafeteria, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: Gary Wilcox at gary.wilcox@odwc.ok.gov or call (918) 625-4691.
Saturdays — Greenleaf Lunker Club Jackpot, every week, 7-11 a.m. Cost: $40 per boat, four fish limit, 14-inch minimum. There is a yearly $10 membership fee. More information at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: September 13. Elevation above normal, water 80 with less than 1 ft. of water. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake and river channel. White bass slow on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad, small lures and spoons along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue and channel catfish slow on live bait, live shad and shrimp in the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: September 10. Elevation below normal, water 80s and stained. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around rocks and shorelines. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jigs along sandbar and shallows. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: September 12. Elevation normal, water 80s with 1 ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, flukes, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, sassy shad, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along channels, docks, points, riprap and shallows. Crappie and bluegill fair on jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure and docks. Channel and blue catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows and sunfish along channels, main lake and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: September 16. Elevation normal, water 85. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastics along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and in channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: September 17. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons below the dam and in the Watts area. Best fishing is during periods of low or no flow and those are usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek and Jerry Henry, game wardens stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: September 11. Elevation normal, water 85 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, shallows and shorelines. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, jigs and spinnerbaits along channels, flats and points. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: September 12. Elevation normal, water 80 and stained. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, hotdogs, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along the river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.