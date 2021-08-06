Calendar
Aug. 14 – BOOM Outdoors Beast Feast, Civic Center. Dinner, speaker, outdoor vending. For ticket info, contact (918) 683-9111 or boomoutdoors..com.
Aug. 21 — 21st annual Billy Parker Lucky 13 Bass Tournament, Taylor Ferry North ramp, Fort Gibson Lake. A $13,000 match weight contest, with at least $4,000 top prize (minus side pots) and $1,300 guaranteed purse down to 13th place, with $1,000 for biggest bass. Random cash drawings and door prizes. Registration limited to the first 170 boats. Register online at fishlucky.com.
Sept. 11 — Hunter Education Course, Wagoner Civic Center, 301 S. Grant Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: Ben Haff, ben.haff@odwc.ok.gov or call (918)625-5796.
Oct. 9 — Hunter Education Course, Fort Gibson High School cafeteria, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: Gary Wilcos at gary.wilcox@odwc.ok.gov or call (918) 625-4691.
Fridays — Greenleaf Lunker Club Jackpot, every week, 7-11 p.m. Cost: $40 per boat, four fish limit, 14-inch minimum. There is a yearly $10 membership fee. More information at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fridays — Hooked on Crappie Jackpot, Toppers Ramp, 5:30-8:30 p.m., registration starts at 4:45 p.m. or at Baitmaster’s Outdoors during the week. Cost: $40. Four-fish limit, 10-inch minimum. Contact: (918) 704-1590 or Fort Gibson Crappie Jackpot on Facebook.
Fishing report
Grand: July 31. Elevation above normal, water high 80s. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around docks, shallows and shorelines. White bass good on small lures and spoons along channels and points. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: August 1. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, flukes, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap and weed beds. Bluegill fair on crickets, PowerBait, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks, riprap, rocks, shallows and weed beds. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, shrimp and worms in coves, along flats, points and river channel. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: August 2. Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: August 2. Elevation normal, water 68 and dingy. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and worms below the dam and along shallows. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: August 1. Elevation above normal, water 80s and 3 ft. of visibility. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, flats, points, rocks and shorelines. White bass good on crankbaits, grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad, small lures, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along channels, flats and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad in the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 1. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. White and striped bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad and small lures below the dam, along riprap, rocks and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, discharge, riprap, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: July 30. Elevation above normal, water 81. Striped bass hybrids and striped bass fair on hair jigs, jigs, small lures and spoons below the dam. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam, discharge, main lake and river mouth. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on crickets, grasshoppers, hotdogs and worms in coves, docks, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 30. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, grubs, hotdogs, minnows, punch bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms below the dam, in channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, spillway and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, grasshoppers, minnows, plastics, small lures, spoons and topwater near coves, points, docks,shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs and small lures below the dam, in channels, coves, points, river channel, shallows, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Send all items for the outdoor notebook — events, results of events, etc. — to sports@muskogeephoenix.com or send it by mail to Muskogee Phoenix Sports Facebook page.
