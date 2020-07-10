Lake report
Ft. Gibson: July 6. Elevation below normal, water 84 and 1 ft. of visibility. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad, spoons and topwater lures along creek channels, main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and topwater lures around docks, main lake, riprap, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: July 4. Elevation normal, water upper 70s and murky. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Largemouth bass are being caught in good numbers on crankbaits and worms. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and shrimp along channels, creek channels, dam, docks, river channel, river mouth and spillway. Blue catfish are being caught in good numbers on the northern end of the lake in the Elk River arm on juglines using cut bait. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Crappie that prefer minnows are staged around brush piles and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: July 6. Elevation normal, water 79 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along flats and points. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and worms in the main lake and along shallows. Bluegill excellent on jigs and worms along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: July 5. Elevation above normal, water 81 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: July 9. Elevation above normal, water 85 and clear. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along shorelines. White and striped bass good on small lures in main lake. Blue catfish slow on cut bait in channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: July 5. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Water flow is cycling and the best times are early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: July 6. Elevation normal, water 84 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass excellent on crankbaits, plastic baits, rogues and tube jigs around brush structure, points, standing timber and ledges. White bass good on crankbaits and small lures along channels, flats and sandbars. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: July 6. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Flathead catfish fair on live shad, sunfish and snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: July 10. Elevation normal, water 85 and murky. Striped bass good using cut bait, live bait, shad and topwater bait around or below the dam. Black and white crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks, shallows and below the damn. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, minnows, small lures in coves, main lake nad shorelines. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 10. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows, small lures and top waters in brush structure, shallows, along shorelines, in standing timber and weed beds. Catfish good on chicken liver, goldfish, hot dogs, minnows, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, in channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Black and white crappie good on goldfish and jigs in brush structure, covers, shallows and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Events
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot, every Friday, 7-11 p.m., Greenleaf Lake. Info at Greenleaf Lunker Club page on Facebook.
AHEAD
Aug. 15 — Beast Feast, featuring pro angler Ott DeFoe as speaker, 6 p.m. Muskogee Civic Center. Vendors and barbecue dinner. Mike’s Outdoors and USA Barn in Muskogee and Keith’s Hardware in Fort Gibson. Free for men and boys. Info: BOOM Outdoors Facebook page or their website, boomoutdoors.com, or New Community Church at (918) 683-9111.
Sept. 5 —Hunter Education Course, 9 a.m., Fort Gibson HS cafeteria, 500 South Ross.
