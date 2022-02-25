Events
AHEAD
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Mardch 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: February 21. Elevation above normal, water mid 40s and not clear. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and live shad along flats, main lake, river channel and windblown shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along brush structure, standing timber and at 15-25 ft. around cover. Paddlefish fair snagging along the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: February 19. Elevation normal, water 30s. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jerk bait along brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait and hot dogs along the dam, channels, docks, river channels and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and spoons along the dam, brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: February 21. Elevation normal, water 40s with 1ft. of visibility. Largemouth fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk bait, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and worms. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms along coves, main lake, points and shorelines. Crappie, sunfish and bluegill slow on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, small lures and worms along brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: February 22. Elevation below normal, water 44 degrees and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait along channels, flats and river channel. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and plastic baits along brush structure, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: February 25. Elevation normal, water 45 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait along the dam and Watts area. Best times are during periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: February 20. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs along brush structure and docks. Largemouth, spotted and striped bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: February 21. Elevation below normal, water 40s and stained. Striped and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk bait, sassy shad, shad and small lures along the dam, riprap, river channel, river mouth and tail water. Blue and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, dough bait, hot dogs, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along the dam, riprap, river channel, river mouth and tail water. Crappie slow on grubs, jigs, minnows and small lures along coves, creek channels and shallows. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: February 25. Elevation below normal, water 47 and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk bait and plastic baits along brush structure, docks, main lake and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad and shad along channels, river channels and river mouth. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, PowerBait and spoons along brush structure, docks, main lake and riprap. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: February 25. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows and plastic baits along brush structures, points, rocks and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms along the dam, main lake, river channel, river mouth, spillway and tail water. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along brush structure, coves, main lake, points, river channel, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
