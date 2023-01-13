Fishing Report
Grand: January 6. Elevation is normal, water temperature 52°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish slow on cut bait, shad, and shrimp below the dam, docks, and main lake. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and spoons around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: January 8. Elevation is 2.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 46°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around coves, docks, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, and shad around coves and docks. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and slabs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: January 8. Elevation is 3.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 44°F and murky.Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on jigs, lipless baits, and plastic baits around rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait, and stinkbait around dam, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: January 6. Elevation is normal, water temperature 48°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Webbers Falls: January 8. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 46°F and stained.Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, creek channels, and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and shrimp below the dam, coves, and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and slabs below the dam, brush structure, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: January 13. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal (stable), water temperature 46°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad around channels, river channel and river mouth. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, powerbait, small lures and spoons around brush structure, docks and rocks.Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: January 13. Elevation is normal, water temperature 42°F and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hotdogs, minnows, shad and worms below the dam and in main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels and river channel. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits and small lures around coves and points. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
