Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Saturdays in March, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
March 29-31
Abu Garcia College Fishing presented by YETI National Championship of collegiate fishing, part of Major League Fishing, launching from Taylor's Ferry North in Wagoner off Fort Gibson Lake each morning at 7 a.m. Weigh-ins at 3 p.m. and are open to the public. More details at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
Fort Gibson: March 21. Elevation normal, water upper 40s. White bass fair on jigs, minnows and shad along creek channels and river channel. Crappie good on jigs at 14-20 ft. around brush structure. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Fishing report
Grand: March 19. Elevation normal, water 50s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad below the dam, along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs and jigs below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: March 21. Elevation normal, water 40 with 1 ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, minnows, plastic baits and worms around brush structure, coves, shallows and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, minnows, shad, shrimp and worms in coves, around points and shorelines. Crappie slow on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: March 22. Elevation normal, water 48 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and riprap. White bass good on jigs and sassy shad along creek channels. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad along the river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: March 22. Elevation above normal, water 45 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and hotdogs along channels and river channel. Crappie slow on jigs and live bait around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: March 19. Elevation normal, water 47 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and worms below the dam and Watts area. Best times are during periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: March 19. Elevation normal, water 48 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, small lures and tube jigs along flats, main lake, points and river channel. White bass are being found in the river channel and in the main lake with most success being from Cherokee Landing area to Etta Bend. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: March 21. Elevation rising, water 40s and stained. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, shrimp and worms below the dam, along the river channel, river mouth and shorelines. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, coves, creek channels and shorelines. Striped and white bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, lipless baits, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam, along river channel, river mouth and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: March 25. Elevation below normal, water 52 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, points and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, hotdogs, live bait, live shad and shrimp along channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait and spoons around brush structure, creek channels, docks and flats. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: March 25. Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves, creek channels, rocks and weed beds. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, and spinner baits along creek channels, coves, channels and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait along creek channels and main lake.Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
