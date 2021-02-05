NOTEBOOK
Lake report
Ft. Gibson: February 1. Elevation above normal, water 40 with less than one foot of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on shad along flats, main lake, points and shorelines. Look for catfish feeding on shad on windy days; they will be on the windblown shorelines. Paddlefish slow snagging along the river channel. Crappie slow on grubs, jigs and minnows at 15-25 ft. around brush piles and standing timber. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: February 1. Elevation 42 and stained. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around brush structure. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: February 4. Elevation below average 46 clear. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. White crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: January 31. Elevation normal, water 46 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Fishing is best during periods of low water, usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: January 31. Elevation above normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie good on crankbaits, jigs, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: February 2. Elevation above normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue catfish good on shad below the dam and along channels. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: January 29. Elevation above normal, water 37 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, docks and main lake. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks, main lake, points and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live shad and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, creek channels, flats, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: January 29. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along channels, creek channels, river channel, tailwater and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and spoons around brush structure, docks, rocks, weed beds and in coves. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
