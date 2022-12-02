Fishing report
Grand: November 27. Elevation is normal, water temperature 49°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits and crankbaits around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver and shad below the dam, docks, and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs and jigs below the dam, brush structure, coves, and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: November 27. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 52°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, flukes, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks, and main lake. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, nymphs, shad, and worms around channels, docks, and points. Crappie fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures, and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, and main lake. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: November 27. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 47°F and murky. Striped bass and striped bass hybrids excellent on jerk baits, jigs, and live shad below the dam and main lake. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on punch bait and stinkbait around rocks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: November 25. Elevation is normal, water temperature 58°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: November 27. Elevation is 3.5 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 60°F and murky. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: November 27. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 52°F and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, flukes, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves, and main lake. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, minnows, shad, and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Crappie on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, slabs, and worms around brush structure, coves, creek channels, and main lake. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: December 2. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal (stable), water temperature 45°F and stained. Largemouth andsmallmouth bass good on crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits around main lake, points and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad and shad around river channel and river mouth. Black and white crappie fair on crankbaits, hair jigs and spoons around brush structure, dam and docks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: December 2. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 57°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, channels and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs and minnows, shad below the dam, main lake, river mouth and tailwater. White and black crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, rocks and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.