Event schedule
AHEAD
Women in the Outdoors Extravaganza, Nov. 3-6, Tenkiller State Park. Instruction, exhibits. Cost for registration is $110 for one person, $160 for two persons, and $225 for three persons. Early-bird registration ends Oct. 4 and is $105, $155, and $220, respectively. Contact: (918) 489-5025, ext. 6 or email at leann.bunn@travelok.com.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: October 10. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 70°F and stained. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and shorelines. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around shallows and shorelines. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, sassy shad, and slabs around shallows and shorelines. Comments: On the windy days, look for white bass feeding on the windblown flats. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: October 9. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 74°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, shad below the dam, docks, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: October 10. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 70°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and small lures around brush structure, docks, shallows, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, goldfish, minnows, shad, stinkbait, and worms around coves, creek channels, main lake, shallows, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, slabs, and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, and weed beds. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: October 10. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 80°F and murky. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves, points, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live bait, punch bait, and shrimp around coves, main lake, points, and rocks. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around docks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: Oct 14. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 65°F and stained.Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, worms. Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area.Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: October 9. Elevation is 6.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 73°F and clear. Bass, Largemouth, Bass, Smallmouth fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, topwater lures around brush structure, points, shorelines. White bass and crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. White bass on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and tube jigs around channels, flats, and main lake. Comments: The lake level continues to drop. Some boat ramps are sitting out of the water. Caution should be used by boaters, as the water continues to drop, exposing hazardous obstacles. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: October 10. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 70°F and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on flukes, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around coves, shallows, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, shad, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, coves, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Striped and white bass slow on in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, sassy shad, small lures, and topwater lures below the dam, riprap, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: October 14. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal (falling), water temperature 71°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, sunfish around channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Black and white crappie good on crankbaits, hair jigs and spoons around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert Kerr: October 14. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 72°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, bill baits and plastic baits around channels, points and river channel. Blue, flathead and channel catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, shad and stinkbait around flats, river channel and river mouth. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels and inlet. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
