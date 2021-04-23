NOTEBOOK
Lake report
Ft. Gibson: April 19. Elevation above normal, water 60 with less than 1 ft. of visibility. White bass excellent on grubs, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, live bait and spoons along the river channel, sandbar, spillway and tailwater. Largemouth bass good on jigs and plastic baits along shallows and standing timber. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and along the river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: April 18. Elevation normal, water 59 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait below the dam, around brush structure, docks, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: April 19. Elevation normal, water 59 and stained. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, shorelines and standing timber. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shorelines and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and worms in coves and along shorelines. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: April 19. Elevation normal, water 56. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits along shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Catfish good on cut bait along channel and coves. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: April 23. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on midges and PowerBait on creek channels. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: April 18. Elevation normal, water 59-61 and clear. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, shorelines and standing timber. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs, small lures and spinnerbaits along creek channels, flats, river channel and river mouth. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: April 19. Elevation normal, water 60 and murky. White and striped bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, lipless baits and minnows below the dam and along creek channels. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: April 16. Elevation above normal, water 55-60 with 5-inches of visibility. Largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, jerk baits, spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure, docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad and stinkbait below the dam, along the dam, discharge and main lake. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, discharge, main lake and weed beds. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: April 16. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms in coves, along creek channels, main lake, river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, minnows, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, main lake, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, points, rocks, shallows and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Event schedule
WEEKLY
MARCH-APRIL —Greenleaf Bass Jackpot, every Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., $40 per boat, 4 fish limit, 14” minimum. Info at Greenleaf Lunker Club’s Facebook page.
