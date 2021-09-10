Calendar
Sept. 11 — Hunter Education Course, Wagoner Civic Center, 301 S. Grant Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: Ben Haff, ben.haff@odwc.ok.gov or call (918) 625-5796.
Oct. 9 — Hunter Education Course, Fort Gibson High School cafeteria, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: Gary Wilcox at gary.wilcox@odwc.ok.gov or call (918) 625-4691.
Saturdays — Greenleaf Lunker Club Jackpot, every week, 7-11 a.m. Cost: $40 per boat, four fish limit, 14-inch minimum. There is a yearly $10 membership fee. More information at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fishing report
Eufaula: Sept. 3. Elevation dropping, water 82 and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk bait, small lures and spinnerbait around docks, main lake and standing timber. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around docks, in main lake and below the dam. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, minnows and worms below the dam, in channels, main lake and river mouth. Report by David deMontigny, McIntosh County game warden.
Fort Gibson: Sept. 6. Elevation normal, water 80 and visible to 1 foot. White bass good on spoons, topwater lures and tube jigs in main lake. Largemouth bass fair on plastics in brush structure, creek channels and near docks. Blue catfish slow on cut bait and live shad in channels. Look for white pass feeding on small baitfish early in the morning and late evening. They’ll often break the surface while schools of bait attempt to flee. Gulls and other birds may also be nearby taking advantage of a feeding opportunity. Report by Ben Haff, Wagoner County game warden.
Grand: Sept. 5. Elevation below average, water 80s and stained. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rig and jigs below the dam and near sandbar on and shallows. Blue catfish good below the dam, in channels, around docks and main lake. Report by Riley Willman, Delaware County game warden.
Keystone: Sept. 9. Elevation normal, water 85 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and in the river channel. White crappie fair on minnows around brush structure and docks. Report by Karlin Bailey, Creek County game warden.
Lower Illinois River. Sept. 3. Elevation normal, water 67 and clear. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbait, jigs, midges, nymphs, powerbait and spoons below the dam and in Watts area. Best times are early morning and late evening and conditions will improve as temperatures cool.Report by Brek Henry, Sequoyah County game warden.
Robert Kerr: Sept. 10. Elevation normal, water murky. Black and white crappie good on jigs, hair jigs and minnows below the dam and around brush structure, points, sand bar, tailwater and weed beds. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastics, small lures, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, points, sand bar and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, grubs, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, in channels, coves, main lake, river channel and tailwater. Report by Logan Shimp, Haskell County game warden.
Tenkiller: Sept. 7. Elevation normal, water 86 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastics, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, points and shorelines. White bass fair on Alabama rig, small lures and tube jigs in channels and flats. Black crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs in brush structure. Report by Cody Youngblood, Cherokee County game warden.
Webbers Falls: Sept. 8. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. Striped bass slow, use bill baits, hair jigs, lipless baits, live bait and small lures below the dam, in river channel and tailwater. Flathead and blue catfish slow, use chicken liver, cut bait, live shad, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam and on main lake, in river channel and tailwater. Report by Dylan Langford, Muskogee County game warden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.