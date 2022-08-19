Calendar
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Fridays in June, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
AHEAD
Sept. 16-17 -- Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept 16 and 9 a.m .to 5 p.m. Sept. 17, at the Cherokee County Community Building, 908 St. College Avenue. Admission $4, kids 12 and under free.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: August 15. Elevation is normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. White bass good on grubs, sassy shad, and small lures around main lake, points, and shallows. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure, shallows, and shorelines. Blue catfish, Channel catfish slow on shad around main lake and river channel. Comments: This time of year, “Pops” like to fish windy points for white bass. Try to find one with the wind blowing in. Often, it’s best to wade out there about waist deep and enjoy the cool water while you fish. Don’t forget a stringer to keep fish tied to your belt while you wade. It’s a great way to fish and stay cool on a late summer day. Thanks for the tip Pops, Happy Birthday! Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: August 14. Elevation is normal, water temperature 86°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, flats, and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, and shad around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, flats, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait, and small lures around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: August 14. Elevation is normal, water temperature 90°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and worms around brush structure, coves, points, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on grubs, minnows, shad, stinkbait, and worms. Crappie and green sunfish fair on in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, small lures, and worms around rocks, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: August 14. Elevation is normal, water temperature 84°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around channels, main lake, river channel, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, live shad, minnows, and sunfish around brush structure, channels, creek channels, dam, docks, main lake, riprap, and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: August 19. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 64°F and stained. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges and PowerBait around or below the dam. Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: August 13. Elevation is normal, water temperature 86°F and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, and points. Crappie good on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure, and docks. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, sassy shad, and small lures around channels, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 14. Elevation is normal, water temperature 2°F and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits, sassy shad, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, river channel, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on goldfish, minnows, shad, shrimp, and worms below the dam, coves, main lake, riprap, river channel, and tailwater. Striped and white bass slow on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, sassy shad, and small lures below the dam, main lake, riprap, river channel, shallows, shorelines, and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Robert S. Kerr: August 19. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 86°F and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted fair on minnows, plastic baits, small lures and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad and sunfish around or below the dam, in discharge, river channel, river mouth, tailwater, and weed beds. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around below the dam, brush structure, coves, rocks and sandbar. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
