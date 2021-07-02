NOTEBOOK
Lake report
Ft. Gibson: June 28. Elevation rising, water 82 and not clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass good on jigs, live shad, sassy shad, slabs, spoons, top water and tube jigs around off-shore break line, humps, underwater islands and main lake. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and live shad around main lake, river channel and below the dam. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and top water around docks, weed beds and shallows. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: June 26. Elevation above average, water 70’s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and top water around brush docks, rocks and shorelines. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and live bait around channels, dam, docks, main lake, river mouth and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: June 27. Elevation rising, water 70’s and murky. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic lures, spinnerbaits and top water around brush structure, flats, riprap, river channel and rocks. Channel catfish fair on cut baits, shad, and stinkbait around flats, riprap, river channel and rocks. Bluegill fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks, riprap and shallows. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: July 1. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Blue catfish fair on cut bait along channels, coves. Channel catfish fair on worms along flooded areas Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: June 25. Elevation normal, water 64 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs and powerbait around dam and Watts Area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County. Best times are during period of lower or no flow. Usually early morning or late evening.
Tenkiller: June 26. Elevation normal, water 81 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, Smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic lures and spinnerbaits around brush structures, coves, creek channels, main lake, river mouth and rocks. Crappie fair on minnows and small lures around brush structure, main lake and shallows. Blue, Channel and Flathead good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, stinkbait and sunfish around creek channels, flats, main lake, river mouth and rocks. Report submitted by David Garrett, game warden stationed in Adair County.
Webbers Falls: June 27. Elevation normal, water 70’s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Flathead and blue catfish fair on live shad, sassy shad, sunfish and worms around dam, riprap, river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: June 25.Elevation dropping and water 79. Largemouth, smallmouth and white bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait, jerk bait, lipless baits, powerbait, small lures, spinnerbaits and top water around brush structure, docks, main lake, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on crickets, grasshoppers, grubs and worms around brush structure, docks, shallows, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, minnows, shad and stinkbait around dam, discharge, main lake and river mouth. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh.
Robert S. Kerr: June 25. Elevation normal and water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, grasshoppers, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around dam, coves, main lake, river channel, rocks, shorelines and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and small lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points, standing timber and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows plastic lures, small lures and spoons around brush structure, coves, creek channels, rocks, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.