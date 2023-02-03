For outdoor info including area public events, etc. Send to sports@muskogeephoenix.com.
Fishing report
Greenleaf: January 30. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 40°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and worms around channels, docks and main lake. Crappie slow on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and slabs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: January 29. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 40°F and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, punch bait and stinkbait around main lake and rocks. Striped bass good on flukes, jerk baits, live shad and slabs below the dam. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: Febuary 3. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 45°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, PowerBait and spoons below the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening during periods of low flow from the dam. Best areas are below the dam and the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: January 28. Elevation is normal, water temperature 40°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jerk baits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, channels and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: January 30. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 40°F and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure, channels and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, shad, shrimp and worms below the dam, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: February 3. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal (stable), water temperature 46°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure, points and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, sunfish around main lake, river channel and river mouth. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, small lures and spoons around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: February 3. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 46°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows and plastic baits around points and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hotdogs, minnows and shad in channels, below the dam, on main lake, river channel and river mouth. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels, dam, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
