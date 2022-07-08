Calendar
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Fridays in June, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
TUESDAYS
Free Fishing Clinic, Zebco Fishing Pond, Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive, Jenks. All ages, though under 18 must be accompanied by adult. Contact: (918) 497-0189.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: July 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 78 and clear. White bass good on grubs, sassy shad, slabs, small lures, and spoons around main lake and points. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure, main lake, and shallows. Flathead catfish fair around rocks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: July 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 85 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and plastic baits around docks, rocks, and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, and shrimp below the dam, around rocks, and shorelines. White crappie good on jigs, minnows, and PowerBait below the dam, around docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: July 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 83 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, flukes, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and worms around brush structure, points, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue catfish, channel catfish and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, and worms around coves, riprap, shallows, and shorelines. Bluegill sunfish and green sunfish fair on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, small lures, and worms around brush structure, docks, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: July 4. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 83 and stained. Largemouth bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and worms around brush structure, coves, and rocks. Blue catfish and channel catfish fair on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake and river channel. White crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: July 1. Elevation is 11 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 62 and stained. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, PowerBait, and worms below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: July 3. Elevation is 3.5 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 85 and clear. Largemouth bass and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, and points. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and small lures around creek channels, flats, and main lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels, flats, and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: July 3. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 78 and stained. Blue catfish, channel catfish and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, minnows, shad, and worms below the dam, around coves, points, rocks, and tailwater. Striped bass and white bass slow on flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, sassy shad, and shad below the dam, main lake, river channel, and tailwater. Black crappie and white crappie slow on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures, and worms around brush structure, points, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: July 7. Elevation is Elevation is 1 ft. above normal (stable), water temperature 84 and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, main lake and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad and sunfish around below the dam, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, spoons around below the dam, brush structure, creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: Jul 7. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 87 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms around below the dam, main lake, points, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on buzz baits, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, main lake, points, rocks, sandbar, standing timber and weed beds. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, points, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.