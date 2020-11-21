Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: November 16. Elevation above normal, water 60 and 1 ft. of visibility. Crappie good on jigs and minnows at 10-14 ft. around brush structure. Blue and channel catfish good on live shad and shad along flats, main lake and river channel. Paddlefish fair snagging in the main lake and river channel. One lucky angler landed a hybrid striped bass on Sunday that weighed in just short of 10 lbs. The fish was caught on a chartreuse crankbait near mid-lake, casting along a windy, rocky shoreline. Congrats on the great fish! Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: November 12. Elevation normal, water 58-60 and murky. .Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, riprap, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, coves, creek channels, docks, main lake, river channel, river mouth and spillway. Catfish are being caught in good numbers below Pensacola Dam on a variety of bait; hotdogs soaked in Kool-Aid are popular. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Crappie can be found around most docks and brush structure. Crappie seem to currently prefer green jigs. Paddlefish are being caught in good numbers in the main lake in about 35-40 ft. of water. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: November 16. Elevation normal, water 70 and clear Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad in coves, along flats and main lake. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs, minnows and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: November 19. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and in channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: November 20. Elevation above normal, water 58 and murky. Best times are early morning and late evening. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam and in Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: November 16. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, shorelines and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and small lures along channels, creek channels, main lake and points. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, rocks and shorelines.
Webbers Falls: November 16. Elevation normal, water 69 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam, along channels, coves, flats, main lake and shorelines. Flathead catfish fair on live shad below the dam and along flats. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: November 13. Elevation normal, water 58 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, plastic baits and worms around brush structure, coves, shorelines and standing timber. White bass good on jigs and small lures below the dam and along the dam. Crappie fair on crickets, jigs and minnows in coves and around docks. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: November 20. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along channels, creek channels, river channel and tailwater. Sunfish, bluegill and redear fair on crawfish, crickets, grubs, small lures and worms in coves, docks, sand bar and shorelines. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
