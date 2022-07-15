Calendar
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Fridays in June, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
TUESDAYS
Free Fishing Clinic, Zebco Fishing Pond, Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive, Jenks. Under 18 must be accompanied by adult. Contact: (918) 497-0189.
Results
Phoenix Bass Fishing League results -- Last weekend, Fort Gibson Lake
1. Beau Brumnett, Wagoner, 13-15 ($12,199). 2. Sheldon Collings, Grove, 13-6. 3. Dillon Roberts, Oologah, 12-8. 4T. Brent Homan, Graham, Texas, 12-3 and Wyatt Ryan, Ada, 12-3. 5. Eli Brumnett, Wagoner, 11-11. Other leaders: 18. Blake Capps, Muskogee, 8-12. 19. Cameron Foster, Wagoner, 8-11. Total with weight: 95. Top co-angler: Dougl Thompson, Mabelvale, Ark., 10-0. T9. Patrick Sanchez, Muskogee, 7-1.
Fishing Report
Fort Gibson: July 12. Elevation is normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap and shorelines. White bass good on grubs, sassy shad and spoons below the dam, main lake and points. Flathead and blue catfish good on shad and shrimp around river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: July 10. Elevation is normal, water temperature 88°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around rocks, shallows and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait, live bait and live shad around docks, shorelines and below the dam. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, shorelines and below the dam. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: July 11. Elevation is normal, water temperature 85°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures and worms around brush structure, docks, points, shallows and shorelines. Sunfish good on grasshoppers, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad, stinkbait and worms around docks, points, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: July 10. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 85°F and stained. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, docks, main lake, points, riprap, river channel, sandbar, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue catfish excellent on cut bait, live bait and live shad around dam, flats, main lake, riprap and river channel. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits and spoons around main lake. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: July 15. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 64°F and stained. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, PowerBait and worms around below the dam. Water flow is cycling below the dam. Best fishing times are early morning and late evening.Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: July 10. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 87°F and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass good on Alabama rigs and small lures around flats, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: July 11. Elevation is 2.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 87°F and stained. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad and worms around main lake, river channel, rocks, shallows, shorelines and below the dam. Striped and white bass slow on jerk baits, sassy shad and topwater lures below the dam. Crappie slow on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, rocks, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: July 15. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal (falling), water temperature 83°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad and sunfish around below the dam, channels, main lake and river channel. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, spoons around below the dam, brush structure, channels, rocks.. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 15. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 87°F and murky. Spotted and largemouth bass good on buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure, channels, coves, points, rocks and shorelines. Striped bass good on jerk baits, jigs, spoons and topwater lures around tailwater and below the dam. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms around below the dam, channels, main lake, points, river channel, river mouth, shallows, shorelines and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
