Women in the Outdoors Extravaganza, Nov. 3-6, Tenkiller State Park. Instruction, exhibits. Cost for registration is $110 for one person, $160 for two persons, and $225 for three persons. Early-bird registration ends Oct. 4 and is $105, $155, and $220, respectively. Contact: (918) 489-5025, ext. 6 or email at leann.bunn@travelok.com.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: October 3. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 73 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around shallows and shorelines. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad, slabs, and small lures around shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: October 1. Elevation is normal, water temperature 77 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure and discharge. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam, docks, and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: October 1. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal, water temperature 76°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, points, and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure and docks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish on cut bait, live shad, and shad around channels, flats, and main lake. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: October 2. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 70 and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around coves, points, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, live shad, and stinkbait around coves, creek channels, dam, main lake, points, and riprap. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and worms around brush structure, docks, and points. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: Oct 7. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 65 and stained. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and wormsbelow the dam. Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: September 30. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 78 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, points, and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure and docks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live shad, shad, and sunfish around channels, flats, and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: October 1. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal, water temperature 64 and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on flukes, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, sassy shad, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, goldfish, shad, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, coves, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Striped and white bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, midges, sassy shad, and small lures below the dam, riprap, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: October 7. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal (falling), water temperature 74 and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, shad and sunfish around main lake, river channel and river mouth. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures and spoons around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: October 7. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 76 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, hotdogs, minnows, shrimp, stinkbait and worms below the dam, around creek channels, main lake, river mouth and spillway. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam and around brush structure, rocks, tailwater and weed beds. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on minnows, plastic baits, small lures and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, points, rocks and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
