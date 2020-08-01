Lake report
Fort Gibson: July 27. Elevation normal, water 86 with 1 foot visibility. Black and white crappie good on jigs around brush structure. White bass good on in-line spinnerbait, spoons, and top water around flats and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on live bait and shad around river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Greenleaf: July 26. Elevation normal, water 79 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits around points. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs and worms around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: July 30. Elevation above average, water 85. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Largemouth bass fair on small lures around shorelines. White crappie slow, use minnows around ground structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: July 24. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait and Powerbait below the dam and around the Watts area. Trout fishing best during periods of low or no flow. Those times are usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah county.
Tenkiller: July 27. Elevation above average, water 86 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, and plastics around brush structure, points, and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits and small lures around channels and flats. Black and white crappie fair on jigs, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: July 26. Elevation above average, water 79 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around points and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad below the dam and around the main lake. Flathead catfish fair on live shad and snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: July 31. Elevation normal, water 85 and murky but clearing. Striped bass excellent on jigs, shad, small lures, and top water in creek channels and below the dam. Flathead and blue catfish good on live bait, worms, and noodling around coves, points, rocks, and shallows.White bass good on buzz baits, jigs, small lures, and spoons around coves, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 31. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crawfish, minnows, plastics, small lures, spinnerbaits, and top water around brush structure, main lake, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, minnows, live shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, and around channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Black and white crappie good on crickets, goldfish, grubs, jigs, minnows, and small lures, below the dam, and around brush structure, coves, creek channels, points, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Events
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot, every Friday, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat. $10 club fee. Greenleaf Lake. Info at Greenleaf Lunker Club page on Facebook.
AHEAD
Aug. 15 — Beast Feast, featuring pro angler Ott DeFoe as speaker, 6 p.m. Muskogee Civic Center. Vendors and barbecue dinner. Mike’s Outdoors and USA Barn in Muskogee and Keith’s Hardware in Fort Gibson. Free for men and boys. Info: BOOM Outdoors Facebook page or their website, boomoutdoors.com, or New Community Church at (918) 683-9111.
Sept. 5 —Hunter Education Course, 9 a.m., Fort Gibson HS cafeteria, 500 South Ross.
