Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Fridays in June, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
TUESDAYS
Free Fishing Clinic, Zebco Fishing Pond, Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive, Jenks. All ages, though under 18 must be accompanied by adult. Contact: (918) 497-0189.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: June 20. Elevation is 4 ft. above normal, water temperature 75°F and clear.Crappie good on jigs and small lures around brush structure and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits around brush structure, inlet, points, shallows and shorelines. White bass excellent on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad, slabs and spoons around flats, main lake and points. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: June 20. Elevation is normal, water temperature 79°F and stained. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs, jigs, small lures and spoons below the dam, around brush structure, docks and points. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and live bait in coves, around docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: June 19. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal, water temperature 75°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures and worms around brush structure, points, shallows and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad and worms around flats, main lake, points, shallows and shorelines. Green and redear sunfish good on grass hoppers, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: June 19. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 80°F and stained.Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around points and riprap. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Blue catfish fair cut bait and shad below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: June 19. Elevation is 7 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 82°F and murky.Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, lipless baits and plastic baits around brush structure and channels. Channel catfish fair on minnows around riprap and rocks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: June 17. Elevation is 11 ft. above normal, water temperature 62°F and stained. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Water continues to run around the clock. Currently about 4000 cfs. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: June 19. Elevation is 9.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 81°F and stained.White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jigs around flats, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on minnows, tube jigs and worms around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass good on jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: June 19. Elevation is 2.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. Striped and white bass slow on flukes, hair jigs, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam, around riprap and river channel. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, minnows, shad and worms below the dam, along flats, shallows, shorelines and tailwater. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, channels, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: June 24. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal (falling), water temperature 81°F and stained. Smallmouth, largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, lipless baits and plastic baits around brush structure, points and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, live bait, live shad and shad around below the dam, channels and river channel. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, small lures and spoons around below the dam, creek channels, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: June 24. Jun 24. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 74°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, points, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait, goldfish, grass hoppers, hot dogs, minnows, punch bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and sunfish around below the dam, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Sunfish, bluegill and redear good on grubs, small lures and worms around brush structure, coves, docks and rocks.
