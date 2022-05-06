Calendar
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Saturdays in March, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fishing report
Reader note: All early week reports will not factor flooding from recent days into their water levels, which are up on more current reports and likely up on all.
Fort Gibson: May 2. Elevation 2 ft. above normal, water 68 and stained. White crappie and black crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around the main lake, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: May 1. Elevation normal, water 60 and stained. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad below the dam, in coves, around docks and shorelines. White crappie excellent on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie are being caught mostly along shorelines in 1-3 ft. of water. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: May 3. Elevation normal and falling, water 63 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, sassy shad, spinnerbaits and worms around coves, flats, shallows and shorelines. White crappie and redear sunfish fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, creek channels, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, minnows, shad, shrimp and worms around coves, docks, main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: May 2. Elevation 1 ft. above normal, water 64 and stained. White bass good on jigs and sassy shad below the dam. Black crappie and white crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and shallows. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad along the river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: May 1. Elevation normal, water 66 and murky. Blue catfish and channel catfish good on cut bait, minnows and worms around coves, docks and main lake. Largemouth bass and black crappie fair on jigs, live bait, minnows, plastic baits and worms around brush structure, coves, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: May 6. Elevation 14 ft. above normal and rising, water 58 and stained. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. Due to flooding, water levels are very high and will remain that way for some time. Many areas will not be accessible. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: April 30. Elevation 11 ft. above normal, water 60 and murky. Largemouth bass, smallmouth bass and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, small lures and tube jigs along creek channels, flats, main lake and river mouth. Black crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: May 3. Elevation normal, water 65 and stained. Blue catfish and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, shrimp and worms below the dam, in coves, creek channels and shorelines. Black crappie and white crappie fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, creek channels, riprap, shallows and shorelines. Striped bass and white bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, minnows, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam, in coves, creek channels, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: April 28. Elevation 1 ft. above normal and rising, water 61 and murky. Largemouth, spotted and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad around channels, creek channels, river channel and river mouth. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure, channels, creek channels and docks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: April 28. Elevation normal, water 63 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, small lures, sunfish and worms around dam (below), channels, creek channels, points, river channel, river mouth, spillway and tailwater. Black and white crappie good on grubs, jigs and minnows around dam (below), brush structure, coves, creek channels, river channel, rocks, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
