Fort Gibson: April 2. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 58°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue catfish good on cut bait, live shad, and shad below the dam, channels, coves, and points. White bass fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, and plastic baits below the dam and creek channels. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam and river mouth. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: March 31. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal, water temperature 53°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and shrimp below the dam, docks, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: April 3. Elevation is normal, water temperature 58°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, plastic baits, slabs, and small lures around brush structure, coves, shorelines, and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, shad, and worms around coves, docks, points, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: April 2. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 54°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures, and worms around river channel. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, punch bait, and stinkbait around channels and dam. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: March 31. Elevation is 11 ft. above normal, water temperature 52°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Water is still running around the clock. Currently 4100 cfs. You can now access some more areas to fish since the tunnel water flow has been closed. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: April 2. Elevation is normal, water temperature 58°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs, and small lures around main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around channels, flats, and main lake. Comments: Debris is still scattered throughout the lake so caution should be taken while boating. The white bass action continues to pick up with anglers finding success on the upper end of the lake and moving up into the Upper Illinois River. With warmer days in the forecast, it is time to get out and go fishing as the fishing is improving daily. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: April 3. Elevation is normal, water temperature 58°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, and shad below the dam, channels, shorelines, and tailwater. Striped and white bass good on lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, sassy shad, small lures, and spinnerbaits below the dam, creek channels, and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: March 31. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 56°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, main lake, points, and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, and stinkbait around channels, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, small lures, and spoons around brush structure, channels, riprap, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: March 31. Elevation is normal, water temperature 60°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, main lake, points, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, and small lures around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, and points. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, coves, docks, points, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
