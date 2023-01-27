Events
• Tulsa Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Jan. 30 -Feb. 5, Sagenet Center Expo Center in Tulsa. Tickets: $10 adult. Info, promotions and times at tulsaboatshow.com.
Fishing report
Grand: January 22. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 47°F and murky. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish slow on cut bait, shad, and worms below the dam, docks, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: January 23. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 48°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around channels, docks, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad, and worms around channels, coves, and main lake. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, slabs, and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: January 24. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 39°F and stained. oooo9ofCrappie good on jigs, live bait, and plastic baits around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and shad around coves and rocks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, live bait, and live shad around channels, creek channels, and river channel. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: January 20. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 47°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best times are during periods of low flow and those are usually early morning or late evening. Best areas are below the dam and the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah
Tenkiller: January 22. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 40°F and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass fair on Alabama rigs and jigs around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: January 23. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 48°F and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, creek channels, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad below the dam, channels, coves, and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and slabs below the dam and brush structure. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Robert S. Kerr: January 27. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 49°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, points and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, points, rocks and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
