Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: November 29. Elevation normal, water 48. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and shad along flats. White bass slow on jigs, shad and spoons along creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: November 29. Elevation above normal, water 50s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels and docks. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: November 30. Elevation normal, water 50s with 1 ft. of visibility. Crappie and bluegill fair on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, PowerBait, small lures and worms around docks and points. Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, live bait, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits and worms in coves, around docks, points and shorelines. Blue and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, live shad, shad, shrimp and worms around docks, flats and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: December 2. Elevation normal, water clear. Blue catfish fair on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: November 28. Elevation normal, water 58 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: November 28. Elevation normal, water mid-50s and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, flats, points, rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: November 30. Elevation normal, water 50s and stained. Striped and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam, along river channel and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live shad, minnows, shad, shrimp and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: December 3. Elevation below normal, water murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, crawfish, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, channels, inlets, points, standing timber and weed beds.
Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, grubs, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms and stinkbait along channels, docks, main lake, river mouth, river channel and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, coves, points and tailwater. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: November 26. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, grubs, midges, shrimp, sunfish and worms along channels, main lake, river mouth, spillway and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.