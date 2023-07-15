Lake report
Fort Gibson: July 9. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, spoons, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, points, and riprap. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and plastic baits around channels and main lake. Paddlefish good snagging around channels and main lake. Comments: The water has been low which has made the bite tough but hopefully, it’ll continue to rise with more chances of rain this week. Troll crankbaits around Hwy 51 bridge, the hump at north bay and points where shoreline and deep water meet for White Bass. The main lake south of the bridge has been stacked with paddlefish with some giants being caught. Blue catfish are being caught in deeper water on cut shad and live sunfish. Below the dam has been slow due to minimal flow. Sunfish bite is amazing! Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: July 10. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 84°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around docks, points, riprap, rocks, shallows, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad, plastic baits, and sassy shad around main lake and points. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: July 9. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 84°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around channels and flats. Bluegill sunfish excellent on jigs, small lures, and worms around docks, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: July 9. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 80°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits around points, riprap, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait around channels, inlet, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: July 7. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best times are during periods of low and no flow from the dam usually early morning and late evening. Best areas are below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: July 9. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 83°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live bait, shad, and sunfish around channels, flats, main lake, and shorelines. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, flats, and points. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and jigs around channels, flats, and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: July 9. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 84°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, plastic baits, PowerBait, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap, and weed beds. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around main lake, riprap, and river channel. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad below the dam, river channel, and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: July 7. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around main lake, points, riprap, and rocks. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids, and white bass good on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, sassy shad, and shad below the dam, discharge, and tailwater. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on hot dogs, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish around channels, river channel, river mouth, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 7. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 83°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, shallows, standing timber, tailwater, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, coves, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on hair jigs, jigs, and worms around brush structure, channels, coves, points, tailwater, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.