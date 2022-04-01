Events
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Saturdays in March, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: March 28. Elevation above normal, water 50s and less than 1 foot visibility. Largemouth bass good on jerk bait, jigs and spinnerbaits along brush structure, docks and rocks. Crappie fair on jigs along brush structure, creek channels and main lake. White bass fair on jigs, minnows and slabs along creek channels and river channels. Spring spawns are beginning for white bass and paddlefish. Conditions could be improving daily. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: March 27. Elevation above normal, water 50s and stained. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits along brush structure, docks, points, rocks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait and shad along the dam, docks, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs and jigs along dam, brush structure and docks. Paddlefish activity is increasing in the Neosho River. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: March 28. Elevation normal, water 50s. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits and worms along brush structure, coves, docks, shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbait, minnows, small lures and worms along brush structure, docks and shallows. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad, shrimp and worms along coves, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: March 27. Elevation normal, water 50 and clearing. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along brush structure and coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along brush structure and coves. White bass fair on jigs and minnows along creek channels. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: March 29. Elevation above normal, water 45 and clear.Largemouth bass slow on jigs around brush structure, rocks and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and hot dogs along channels, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Tenkiller: March 27. Elevation above normal, water 51 and murky. White bass good on hair jigs, small lures and tube jigs along channels, creek channels, flats, main lake, river channels and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs along brush structure and docks. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits along brush structure, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: March 28. Elevation below normal, water 50s and stained. Paddlefish fair on snagging along river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures along brush structure, coves and shorelines. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, shrimp and worms along the dam, river channel, river mouth and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: April 1. Elevation normal, water 52 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk bait, jigs and plastic baits along brush structure, creek channels, main lake and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait and live shad along main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and spoons along brush structure, creek channels, docks and flats. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
