Fishing report
Grand: January 17. Elevation is normal, water temperature 48°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish good on chicken liver and shad below the dam, near docksand main lake. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and spoons below the dam, brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: January 16. Elevation is normal, water temperature 46°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, minnows, shad, and worms around channels, coves and docks. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: January 15. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 50°F and stained. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on jerk baits, jigs and plastic baits around rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, stinkbait around main lake. Striped bass hybrids good on flukes, lipless baits and spinnerbaits below the dam. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: January 14. Elevation is normal, water temperature 45°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best times are during periods of low flow from the dam, usually early morning or late evening and best areas are below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: January 15. Elevation is normal, water temperature 46°F and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure, coves and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish around channels and main lake. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: January 16. Elevation is normal, water temperature 46°F and stained.Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and shad around channels, coves, main lake and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and slabs around brush structure, coves and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: January 20. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal, water temperature 42°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits and plastic baits around brush structure, main lake, points and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad and sunfish around channels and river channel. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: January 20. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 47°F and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, points and tailwater. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, grubs, hot dogs, minnows, shad and worms around below the dam, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, rocks and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
