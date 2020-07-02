Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: June 29. Elevation normal, water 80. Channel catfish good on live bait, shad and sunfish in the main lake. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Green and bluegill sunfish good on crickets, hair jigs, hotdogs and small lures around docks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: June 28. Elevation normal, water 80 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits, rogues and topwater lures along flats. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and worms along creek channels, flats and shorelines. Bluegill excellent on jigs and worms along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: June 27. Elevation normal, water 75 and clearing. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: June 29. Elevation above normal, water 82 and murky. Striped bass slow on live shad in the main lake. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves and around points. Crappie slow on live bait around brush structure. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: June 27. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Fishing is good during periods of no generation from the dam, mainly early in the morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: June 29. Elevation normal, water 84 and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass excellent on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and ledges. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: June 28. Elevation normal, water 80 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits and topwater lures along flats, standing timber and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam. Flathead catfish fair on shad, sunfish and snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: June 26. Elevation normal, water 88 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits and small lures along rocks, shorelines, standing timber and in coves. Striped bass fair on live bait, live shad, shad and sunfish below the dam and along the dam. Flathead catfish excellent on live bait in coves, along rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: June 26. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river mouth, shorelines and tailwater. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, shallows, standing timber, tailwater, weed beds and in coves. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Results
FLW Phoenix BFL
Okie Division
Saturday at Arkansas River, Three Forks Harbor
Top finishers
1. Mitchell Webb, Skiatook, 16-1, $12,839. 2. Caleb Black, McAlester, 15-2, $2,419. 3. Jeff Clark, Van Buren, Ark., 14-11, $1,614. 4. Blake Capps, Muskogee, 13-4, $1,129. 5. Jason Sanding, Centerton, Ark., 13-2, $968.
Sunday at Arkansas River, Three Forks
Top finishers
1. Roger Fitzpatrick, Eldon, Mo., 13-13, $3,380. 1. Mike Gilbreth, Grove, 13-13, $6,880. 3. Ed Barton, Vian, 13-11, $1,502. 4. Jared Miller, Norman, 12-7, $1,052. 5. Joel Baker, Talala, 11-10, $901. 12. Daniel Cowett, Porum, 9-2, $428.
Greenleaf Lunker Jackpot
Results from Friday
1st: Troy Whitney & Michael Daily (14.14 lbs)
2nd: Scott Hyslope & Bryan Crow (11.57 lbs)
3rd: Butch Lausford (11.10 lbs)
Big bass: Whitney & Daily (4.46 lbs)
