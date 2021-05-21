NOTEBOOK
Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: May 17. Elevation above normal, water 68 and less than 1 ft. of visibility. Crappie good on grubs, jigs and minnows around docks, main lake, riprap, shallows and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on live shad in the main lake, around points and shallows. Green sunfish fair on caddis flies, crickets, tube jigs and worms around docks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: May 15. Elevation normal, water 64 and muddy. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks and shorelines. White bass and crappie excellent on hair jigs, jigs and small lures below the dam, along channels, docks, river channel and river mouth. White bass are being caught in large numbers below the dam and at the mouth of Elk River. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and live bait below the dam, around brush structure, docks, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: May 17. Elevation normal, water 65 and stained. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs in coves, shallows and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: May 16. Elevation normal, water 67 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and in coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and in coves. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait in the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: May 17. Elevation above normal, water 66. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits along rocks and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around docks and shorelines. Blue catfish excellent on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: May 14. Elevation above normal, water 59 and murky. Water is still high due to releases from Tenkiller Lake. Currently 8,700 cfs at the time of this report. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: May 16. Elevation above normal, water 64 and murky. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: May 17. Elevation normal, water 68 and murky. Blue and flathead catfish good on cut bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, main lake and shallows. Striped and white bass fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs and shad below the dam and along creek channels. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: May 14. Elevation normal, water 66 and murky. Largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, spotted bass, striped bass, white bass and striped bass hybrids good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, hair jigs, jerk baits, jigs, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, discharge, docks, main lake, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, discharge, docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, minnows, PowerBait and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, dam, discharge, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: May 21. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzbaits, crankbaits, minnows and slabs in brush structure, coves, near docks, points, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chickn liver, cut bait, dough bait, grugs, hotdogs, minnows, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam and in channels, mian lake, rivermouth and tailwater. Black and white crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, in coves, near ddocks, points, rocks, shallows, in weed beds and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Calendar
Fridays —Greenleaf Lunker Club Jackpot, every week, 8-11 p.m. Cost: $40 per boat, four fish limit, 14-inch minimum. There is a yearly $10 membership fee. More information at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Tuesdays and Thursdays -- Free Fishing Clinics, Zebco Fishing Pond, Oklahoma Aquarium, Jenks.
