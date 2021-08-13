Calendar
Aug. 21 — 21st annual Billy Parker Lucky 13 Bass Tournament, Taylor Ferry North ramp, Fort Gibson Lake. A $13,000 match weight contest, with at least $4,000 top prize (minus side pots) and $1,300 guaranteed purse down to 13th place, with $1,000 for biggest bass. Random cash drawings and door prizes. Registration limited to the first 170 boats. Register online at fishlucky.com.
Sept. 11 — Hunter Education Course, Wagoner Civic Center, 301 S. Grant Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: Ben Haff, ben.haff@odwc.ok.gov or call (918)625-5796.
Oct. 9 — Hunter Education Course, Fort Gibson High School cafeteria, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: Gary Wilcos at gary.wilcox@odwc.ok.gov or call (918) 625-4691.
Fridays — Greenleaf Lunker Club Jackpot, every week, 7-11 p.m. Cost: $40 per boat, four fish limit, 14-inch minimum. There is a yearly $10 membership fee. More information at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fridays — Hooked on Crappie Jackpot, Toppers Ramp, 5:30-8:30 p.m., registration starts at 4:45 p.m. or at Baitmaster’s Outdoors during the week. Cost: $40. Four-fish limit, 10-inch minimum. Contact: (918) 704-1590 or Fort Gibson Crappie Jackpot on Facebook.
Ft. Gibson: August 10. Elevation above normal, water 86 and 1 ft. of visibility. White bass good on hair jigs, live shad, slabs and small lures in the main lake and around points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live shad below the dam. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: August 7. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around docks, rocks and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs and spoons below the dam, along channels and main lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks and main lake. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: August 8. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, riprap, river channel and weed beds. Crappie fair on crickets, jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: August 12. Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. White bass slow on sassy shads and spoons around channels and riprap. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: August 6. Elevation normal, water 65 and dingy. Rainbow trout fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, small lures and worms below the dam and along shallows. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: August 8. Elevation above normal, water 80s and 3 ft. of visibility. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, rocks and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits and small lures along channels, flats and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 8. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. Striped and white bass fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, live bait, live shad and sassy shad below the dam, discharge, river mouth and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live shad, shad, sunfish, worms and chicken breast below the dam, around points, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: August 13. Elevation 6. Elevation dropping, water 83. Striped bass hybrids, striped and white bass gfair on jerk bait, jigs, small lures and spoons below the damn, in discharge, main lake and on shorelines. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on caddis flies, crickets, grasshoppers and worms near brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, minnows, PowerBait, minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam and in main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: August 13. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, goldfish, grubs, hotdogs, live shad, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, in coves, main lake, river channel, river mouth, shorelines, spillway and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastics, small lures, spoons and topwater lures in coves, docks, points, rocks, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures near docks, rocks, stand bar, standing timber and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastics, small lures, spoons and topwater lures around coves, docks, points, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Send all items for the outdoor notebook — events, results of events, etc. — to sports@muskogeephoenix.com
