Fishing report
Grand: Feb 28. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 49°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rig and spinnerbaits around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around docks, main lake, and below the dam. White crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: Feb 27. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 53°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rig, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Catfish, Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and worms around docks, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: Feb 27. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal (stable). Water temperature 46°F and stained. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: Feb 26. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal (rising). Water temperature 48°F and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on flukes, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, and plastic baits around creek channels and rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, punch bait, and stinkbait around main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: March 3. Mar 3. Elevation is 11 ft. above normal (rising), water temperature 47°F and clear. Rainbow trout slow on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait around below the dam. Water still being released around the clock from the dam and water levels remain higher than normal. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Webbers Falls: Feb 27. Elevation is 0.5 ft. below normal (stable). Water temperature 53°F and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rig, flukes, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around creek channels, main lake, shorelines, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around main lake, river channel, river mouth, shorelines, and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and slabs around brush structure, main lake, rocks, and below the dam. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
