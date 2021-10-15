Fishing report
Fort Gibson: October 11. Elevation normal, water 76 and murky. White bass good on grubs, jigs and sassy shad around points and windblown shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows at 6-12 ft. around brush structure. Paddlefish fair snagging along the river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: October 9. Elevation normal, water 70s and stained. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: October 10. Elevation normal, water 70s with 1 ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves, around docks, main lake, points and shallows. Crappie and bluegill fair on jigs, minnows, PowerBait, small lures and worms in coves, around docks, flats and points. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, crickets, hotdogs, live shad, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms along channels, coves, flats and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: October 14. Elevation above normal, water 84.Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: October 8. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons below the dam and Watts area. Best times are early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: October 9. Elevation below normal, water 70 and clear.Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats and points. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: October 10. Elevation normal, water 70s and stained. Striped and white bass slow on buzz baits, flukes, hair jigs, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, crickets, cut bait, hotdogs, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, riprap, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: October 9. Elevation below normal, water 75. Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and main lake. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, discharge, docks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live shad, minnows and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: October 15. Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along brush structure, channels, points, rivermouth and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, rocks and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, punch bait, shad, sunfish and worms along main lake, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
