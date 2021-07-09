NOTEBOOK
Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: July 5. Elevation above normal, water 82 and stained. White bass fair on sassy shad and small lures along flats. Channel and blue catfish fair on shad below the dam. Extreme flooding has occurred on the lake. Most areas for public access are either closed or severely impacted. Very few location exist to launch a boat. Only boaters with better than average familiarity of the lake should operate a vessel during these conditions. All lake goers, anglers and other boaters should be very cautious or debris or other obstacles in the water. Some anglers are enjoying success fishing flooded areas for catfish or white bass but most anglers are struggling. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: July 3. Elevation above normal, water 70s and muddy. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks and main lake. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and small lures along channels. Recent heavy rains have filled the lake with timber and other debris. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: July 5. Elevation above normal, water 80s. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, riprap, rocks, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Green sunfish fair on in-line spinnerbaits, small lures and worms around docks, shallows and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad, sunfish and worms in coves, river channel, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: July 8. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Elevation above average, water muddy. Striped and white bass good on sassy shad, small lures and spoons around points and bridges. Blue catfish fair on cut bait in channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: July 9. Elevation normal, water 65 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on inline spinnerbaits, nymphs and powerbait below the dam and in Watts area. Best fishing is during times of low or no flow and those are usually early morning or late evening.Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: July 4. Elevation above normal, water 82 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on jigs, plastic lures, small lures, spinnerbait and top water along brush structure, channels, docks, points and shorelines. Blue catfish good on sunbait and sunfish along channels, main lake and points. White bass fair on Alabama rig, jigs, small lures and spinnerbaits along channels, creek channels and flats. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: July 5. Elevation above normal, water 80s and stained. Flathead and blue catfish fair on cut bait, sassy shad, shad and sunfish along dam, river channel, rocks and tailwater. White and striped bass fair on in-line spinnerbait, live shad, sassy shad, shad and small lures along dam, discharge, riprap, river channel, rocks and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: July 8. Elevation above normal, water 79 and climbing. Largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped, striped (Hybrid) and white bass good on jigs below the dam.. Blue, channel and flathead fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, live shad, shad, stinkbait and worms along dam, main lake and river mouth. Bluegill, green and redearred sunfish good on crickets, grasshoppers, shrimp and worms along brush structure, coves, docks nd shorelines. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 9. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp and sunfish below the dam, discharge, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons and topwaters in brush structure, coves, points, on rocks, in shallows, along shorelines, in standing timber and weed beds. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, on main lake, around points, rocks and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Calendar
July 24 — 21st annual Billy Parker Lucky 13 Bass Tournament, Taylor Ferry North ramp, Fort Gibson Lake. A $13,000 match weight contest, with at least $4,000 top prize (minus side pots) and $1,300 guaranteed purse down to 13th place, with $1,000 for biggest bass. Random cash drawings and door prizes. Registration limited to the first 170 boats. Register online at fishlucky.com.
Fridays — Greenleaf Lunker Club Jackpot, every week, 8-11 p.m. Cost: $40 per boat, four fish limit, 14-inch minimum. There is a yearly $10 membership fee. More information at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fridays — Hooked on Crappie Jackpot, Toppers Ramp, 5:30-8:30 p.m., registration starts at 4:45 p.m. or at Baitmaster’s Outdoors during the week. Cost: $40. Four-fish limit, 10-inch minimum. Contact: (918) 704-1590 or Fort Gibson Crappie Jackpot on Facebook.
Tuesdays and Thursdays — Free Fishing Clinics, Zebco Fishing Pond, Oklahoma Aquarium, Jenks.
Send all items for the outdoor notebook — events, results of events, etc. — to sports@muskogeephoenix.com or send it by mail to Muskogee Phoenix Sports Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.