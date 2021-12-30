Calendar
Jan. 1 hikes — 11 a.m. at Grand Lake State Park, Bernice Area Nature Center, 1 mile. (918) 257-8330; 1 a.m., 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Greenleaf State Park office, 5.5 miles at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 1.5 miles, 10 a.m. (918) 487-5196. Seuqoyah State Park, Three Forks Nature Center, 2 mile at 11:30 a.m., 4.8 miles at 1:30 p.m., one-way optional, (918) 772-2108; Lake Eufaula, Arrowhead Park Office, 1.3 miles, (918) 339-2204. More info at OKstateparks.camp/FirstDayHikes.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: December 27. Elevation above normal, water 43 and murky. Blue catfish good on live shad and shad along the river channel and windy flats. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and small lures at 8-15 ft. around brush structure. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: December 28. Elevation normal, water 40s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, lipless baits, live shad, plastic baits, small lures, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, and points. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, shad, and worms along channels, coves, docks, flats, and points. Crappie and bluegill sunfish fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, PowerBait, small lures, and worms around brush structure, docks, and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: December 30. Elevation normal, water clear.Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. White crappie fair using jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: December 26. Elevation above normal, water 55 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, PowerBait, small lures, and worms, below dam, and out of current pockets. Fishing is fair due to the 24 hour generation from dam. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: December 26. Elevation above normal, water 50s and muddy. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs along brush structure and docks. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits along brush structures, docks, points, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live shad along flats and river channel. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee county.
Webbers Falls: December 27. Elevation normal, water 40s and stained. Striped and white bass fair on bill baits, flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, sassy shad, shad, and worms below the dam, discharge, riprap, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: December 26. Elevation below normal, water 55 and murky. Striped hybrids, largemouth, and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk bait, jigs, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits along brush structure, docks, rocks, standing timber, and in main lake. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live shad, minnows, stinkbait, and worms along discharge, below the dam, and in main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs along brush structure, standing timber, below the dam, and in the main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: December 24. Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows along creek channels, brush structure, and points. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits minnows, plastic baits, and small lures in coves, points, rocks, and brush structure. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, grubs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms in coves, river channel, river mouth, tailwater, main lake, and below the dam. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
