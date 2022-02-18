FISHING REPORT
Fort Gibson: February 14. Elevation normal, water 30s. Largemouth bass slow on jigs around brush structure and rocks. Blue catfish fair on shad along channels. Paddlefish good snagging along river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: February 16. Elevation normal, water 30s. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jerk baits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait and hot dogs below the dam, along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and spoons around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: February 15. Elevation normal, water 40s with 1 ft. visibility. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rig, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk bait, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and worms along brush structure, coves, docks, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, shad, shrimp and worms along channels, docks, main lake, points and shorelines. Crappie and bluegill fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms along brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: February 15. Elevation normal, water clear and 45. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and live bait along channels, flats and river channels. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and plastic baits along brush structure and rocks. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: February 11. Elevation normal, water 46 and clear. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along the dam and Watts Area. Best times are during periods of low flows. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: February 13. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along brush structure, channels, rocks and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs along brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: February 15. Elevation below normal, water 40s and stained. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, shad, shrimp, topwater lures and worms along the dam, riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. White and striped bass slow on Alabama rigs, bill bait, crank baits, flukes, in-line spinnerbait, jerk bait, lipless baits, sassy shad and small lures along the dam, river channel, river mouth, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: February 18. Elevation below normal, water 45 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits and plastics along brush structure, docks, rocks and main lake. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, jerk bait, live shad and sunfish along channels, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, PowerBait and spoons along docks, main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: February 11. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on hot dogs, minnows, shad and worms along channels, main lake, points, river channel and river mouth. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and topwater lures along brush structure, channels, coves, docks, rocks and standing timber. Crappie good on goldfish, hair jigs, jigs and minnows along brush structure, channels, coves, main lake, points standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
