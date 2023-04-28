Fort Gibson: April 22. Elevation is 0.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 64°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around coves, points, rocks, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, and plastic baits below the dam, creek channels, and river mouth. Comments: The cooler temperature that arrived this week has slowed fishing down, but it is still pretty good. Crappie are still moving shallower but are not quite on the bank yet in the main lake. Fish rocky shorelines with brush and structure and slowly retrieve or bounce a jig on the bottom. Black bass are a little finicky after the cold front but are being caught in coves and points with moving baits. Below the dam is slow but when generation is on white bass, hybrids, and catfish can be caught. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: April 22. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 63°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks, riprap, rocks, and standing timber. Crappie excellent on hair jigs, minnows, and plastic baits around docks, rocks, shallows, and shorelines. White bass excellent on hair jigs, plastic baits, small lures, and tube jigs around creek channels. Comments: Crappie action is still hot but slowing from the height of the spawn. White bass activity in the Elk, Spring and Neosho and smaller feeder creeks is as good as it gets! The slow warmup has pushed this later than normal, but NOW is the time to go! Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: April 25. Elevation is normal, water temperature 66°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around coves, points, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and live bait around coves, docks, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, slabs, and small lures around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: April 22. Elevation is normal, water temperature 65°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, shallows, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, punch bait, and stinkbait around channels, main lake, riprap, and rocks. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around docks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: April 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 56°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and worms below the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County
Tenkiller: April 23. Elevation is normal, water temperature 66°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around channels, main lake, and river mouth. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: April 25. Elevation is normal, water temperature 66°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around coves, points, rocks, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, shorelines, and tailwater. Striped and white bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, sassy shad, and small lures below the dam, creek channels, river mouth, and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: April 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 62°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, riprap, rocks, and shallows. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, and shad below the dam, channels, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, creek channels, rocks, and shallows. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: April 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 62°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, riprap, rocks, and shallows. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, and shad below the dam, channels, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, creek channels, rocks, and shallows. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
