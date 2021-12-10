Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: December 7. Elevation normal, water 49. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and rogues around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on live shad and shad along creek channels and river channel. Paddlefish slow snagging in the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: December 4. Elevation above normal, water 49. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait below the dam, along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: December 5. Elevation normal, water 50s with 1 ft. of visibility. Crappie and bluegill fair on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, PowerBait, small lures and worms around docks and points. Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, live bait, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits and worms in coves, docks, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, live shad, shad, shrimp and worms around docks, flats and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Lower Illinois: December 10. Elevation normal, water 57 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, PowerBait and spoons below the dam and Watts area. Best times are during periods of low or no flow from the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: December 5. Elevation normal, water 50s and clear. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: December 5. Elevation normal, water 50s and stained. Striped and white bass fair on flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam, along riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, hot dogs, live bait, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: December 3. Elevation below normal, water 53 and murky. Largemouth, spotted and smallmouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, riprap, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on crankbaits, minnows and small lures around brush structure, docks, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: December 10. Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves, points, tailwater and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam and along channels, creek channels, main lake, river mouth and weed beds. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
