Fort Gibson: September 20. Elevation below normal, water 78 with 1ft visibility. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, rocks, and shorelines. Bluegill and green sunfish good on caddis flies, crickets, hair jigs, jigs, small lures, and worms around docks and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Tahlequah County.
Greenleaf: September 24. Elevation above average, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around coves, flats, and points. Blue catfish good on cut bait around the main lake. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs and worms around docks, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: September 24. Elevation above normal, water 78. White crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Tenkiller: September 20. Elevation normal, water 82 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on plastics and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around brush structure. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around coves, flats, and points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around the main lake. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: September 18. Elevation normal, water 82 and murky. Striped bass fair on jigs, small lures, and topwater lures below and around the dam. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around coves, docks, main lake, riprap, and standing timber. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: September 18 Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, rocks, sandbar, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, grubs, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, shorelines, and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and small lures around coves, points, standing timber, tailwater, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot, every Friday, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat. $10 club fee. Greenleaf Lake. Info at Greenleaf Lunker Club page on Facebook.
Sept. 29 — Ask An Angler Virtual Fishing Course, 1-3 p.m. Tips for targeting warm water species in clear water Oklahoma streams as well as other bodies of water. Online registration required at which time a link to the meeting will be sent. Contact: (405) 990-9753 and register by noon Sept. 28 at https://license.gooutdoorsoklahoma.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=105093 or see the outdoor calendar at wildlifedepartment.com.
