Greenleaf Bass Jackpot, Fridays, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fort Gibson: September 19. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal (stable), water temperature 80°F and clear. Sunfish, and bluegill good on crickets, grass hoppers, grubs, PowerBait around docks, main lake and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on live bait, shad and shrimp below the dam, main lake and river channel. White bass fair on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and sassy shad below the dam. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: September 23. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level). Bass, largemouth fair on bill baits, crankbaits, spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks. Catfish, blue fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad around below the dam, main lake, shorelines. Crappie, white fair on jigs, minnows around brush structure, docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman (Game Warden Delaware County).
Greenleaf: September 18. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 83°F and stained. Bass, largemouth fair on Alabama rig, bill baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures around brush structure, docks, main lake, shallows. Catfish, blue, catfish, channel, catfish, flathead slow on cut bait, goldfish, minnows, shad, worms around coves, flats, shallows, shorelines. Crappie, black, crappie, white fair on jigs, minnows, small lures, worms around brush structure, shorelines, weed beds. Report submitted by Dylan Langford (Game Warden Muskogee County)
Keystone: September 18. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 84°F and murky. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around points and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live shad, and minnows around creek channels, main lake, riprap, river channel, river mouth, and rocks. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and worms around docks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: September 16. Elevation is normal, water temperature 67°F and stained. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and shallows. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: September 17. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 80°F and clear.White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and small lures around channels, flats, and main lake. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, and sunfish around coves, creek channels, flats, and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: September 18. Elevation is normal, water temperature 83°F and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, punch bait, shad, and shrimp below the dam, riprap, river channel, shallows, shorelines, and tailwater. Striped and white bass slow on flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, sassy shad, and small lures below the dam, riprap, river channel, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: September 23. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal (falling), water temperature 78°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level). Bass, striped, bass, white fair on flukes, hair jigs, sassy shad, topwater lures around below the dam, tailwater. Bass, largemouth, bass, smallmouth, bass, spotted fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, topwater lures around channels, docks, main lake, points. Catfish, blue, catfish, channel, catfish, flathead fair on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, minnows, sunfish, worms around channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth. Report submitted by Jake Rowland (Game Warden McIntosh County)
Robert S. Kerr: September 23. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 80°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits, small lures and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks and weed beds. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, coves, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hotdogs, minnows, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, main lake, river mouth and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
