Lake report
Ft. Gibson: August 2. Elevation above normal, water 82 with 1 ft. visibility. Largemouth bass good on topwater lures around shallows and weed beds. Crappie good on jigs and small lures around docks and standing timber. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait, shad, and juglines around the main lake. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: August 2. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around points. Bluegill sunfish fair on worms around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: Aug. 6. Elevation above normal, water 87. White bass slow, use small lures around main lake and points. Blue catfish good on cut bait in channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: August 7. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and around the Watts area. Fishing best during low flow or no flow periods. Usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: August 2. Elevation above normal, water 86 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass excellent on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits and small lures around channels, flats, and points. Crappie fair on jigs, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 2. Elevation normal, water 79 and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Walleye and sauger fair on crankbaits and jigs around points and river mouth. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: July 31. Elevation normal, water 85 and murky. Striped bass excellent on jigs, shad, small lures, and topwater lures below the dam and around creek channels. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, and topwater lures around coves main lake, riprap, and standing timber. Flathead catfish fair on goldfish, hotdogs, slabs, and worms around river channel, river mouth, and sandbar. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: Aug. 7. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, minnows, plastics, small lures, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish below the dam, dam, main lake, river channel and mouth and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and small lures below the dam, coves, standing timber, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Event schedule
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot, every Friday, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat. $10 club fee. Greenleaf Lake. Info at Greenleaf Lunker Club page on Facebook.
AHEAD
Aug. 15 — Beast Feast, featuring pro angler Ott DeFoe as speaker, 6 p.m. Muskogee Civic Center. Vendors and barbecue dinner. Mike’s Outdoors and USA Barn in Muskogee and Keith’s Hardware in Fort Gibson. Free for men and boys. Info: BOOM Outdoors Facebook page or their website, boomoutdoors.com, or New Community Church at (918) 683-9111.
Sept. 5 —Hunter Education Course, 9 a.m., Fort Gibson HS cafeteria, 500 South Ross.
