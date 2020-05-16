McKinney

Marshall McKinney of Wagoner recently caught this 20-pound catfish at Fort Gibson Lake.

 Submitted

Fishing report

From Wildlife Department game wardens

EUFAULA: May 15

Elevation: Rising

Temp and Clarity: 65, murky

Crappie, White, Crappie, Black

Action: Excellent

Baits:  Jigs, Minnows

Locations: Below the dam, Coves, Docks, Rocks, Shallows, Shorelines

Bass, White

Action: Excellent

Baits:  Live Bait, Minnows

Locations: Below the dam

Bass, Striped

Action: Fair

Baits:  Cut Bait, Jigs, Live Bait, Live Shad, Shad, Small Lures, Top Water

Locations: Below the dam, Dam

 

Fort Gibson: May 11

Elevation: Above Average

Temp and Clarity: 72, 1 foot

Bass, Largemouth

Action: Good

Baits:  Jigs, Plastics, Spinnerbaits

Locations: Brush structure, Rocks, Shallows

Bass, White

Action: Good

Baits:  Sassy Shad, Tube Jigs

Locations: River Channel

Paddlefish

Action: Fair

Baits:  Snagging

Locations: Below the dam

 

 Hudson: May 12

Elevation: Normal

Temp and Clarity: 67, murky

Bass, White, Bass, Striped (Hybrid)

Action: Fair

Baits:  Hair Jigs, Live Bait, Sassy Shad

Locations: Below the dam

Paddlefish

Action: Good

Baits:  Snagging

Locations: Below the dam

 

Keystone: May 14

Elevation: Above Average

Temp and Clarity: Muddy

Catfish, Blue

Action: Good

Baits:  Cut Bait

Locations: Below the dam, Channels

Crappie, White

Action: Slow

Baits:  Jigs, Minnows

Locations: Brush structure

Bass, Largemouth

Action: Fair

Baits:  Plastics

Locations: Shorelines

 

Robert S. Kerr: May 15

Elevation: Normal

Temp and Clarity: Murky

Bass, Largemouth, Bass, Smallmouth, Bass, Spotted

Action: Good

Baits:  Buzz Baits, Jerk Bait, Small Lures, Spinnerbaits, Tube Jigs

Locations: Brush structure, Coves, Creek channels, Main lake, Shorelines, Standing timber

Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel, Catfish, Flathead

Action: Good

Baits:  Chicken Liver, Cut Bait, Dough bait, Shad, Sunfish

Locations: Below the dam, Channels, Creek channels, Main lake, River Channel, River Mouth, Tailwater

Crappie, Black, Crappie, White

Action: Fair

Baits:  Jigs, Minnows

Locations: Below the dam, Dam, Docks, Points, Rocks, Tailwater, Weed beds

 

Results

Greenleaf Lunker Club Bass Jackpot, Friday results

1. Travis Drain, Marlow White, 15.58 pounds

2.  Troy Whitney, Michael Daily, 10.28.

3. Wacey Mcduffee, Jordan Eubanks, 8.79.

Big bass: Drain,  White, 5.17.

Next tourney: 7-11 p.m. May 22

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you