Fishing report
From Wildlife Department game wardens
EUFAULA: May 15
Elevation: Rising
Temp and Clarity: 65, murky
Crappie, White, Crappie, Black
Action: Excellent
Baits: Jigs, Minnows
Locations: Below the dam, Coves, Docks, Rocks, Shallows, Shorelines
Bass, White
Action: Excellent
Baits: Live Bait, Minnows
Locations: Below the dam
Bass, Striped
Action: Fair
Baits: Cut Bait, Jigs, Live Bait, Live Shad, Shad, Small Lures, Top Water
Locations: Below the dam, Dam
Fort Gibson: May 11
Elevation: Above Average
Temp and Clarity: 72, 1 foot
Bass, Largemouth
Action: Good
Baits: Jigs, Plastics, Spinnerbaits
Locations: Brush structure, Rocks, Shallows
Bass, White
Action: Good
Baits: Sassy Shad, Tube Jigs
Locations: River Channel
Paddlefish
Action: Fair
Baits: Snagging
Locations: Below the dam
Hudson: May 12
Elevation: Normal
Temp and Clarity: 67, murky
Bass, White, Bass, Striped (Hybrid)
Action: Fair
Baits: Hair Jigs, Live Bait, Sassy Shad
Locations: Below the dam
Paddlefish
Action: Good
Baits: Snagging
Locations: Below the dam
Keystone: May 14
Elevation: Above Average
Temp and Clarity: Muddy
Catfish, Blue
Action: Good
Baits: Cut Bait
Locations: Below the dam, Channels
Crappie, White
Action: Slow
Baits: Jigs, Minnows
Locations: Brush structure
Bass, Largemouth
Action: Fair
Baits: Plastics
Locations: Shorelines
Robert S. Kerr: May 15
Elevation: Normal
Temp and Clarity: Murky
Bass, Largemouth, Bass, Smallmouth, Bass, Spotted
Action: Good
Baits: Buzz Baits, Jerk Bait, Small Lures, Spinnerbaits, Tube Jigs
Locations: Brush structure, Coves, Creek channels, Main lake, Shorelines, Standing timber
Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel, Catfish, Flathead
Action: Good
Baits: Chicken Liver, Cut Bait, Dough bait, Shad, Sunfish
Locations: Below the dam, Channels, Creek channels, Main lake, River Channel, River Mouth, Tailwater
Crappie, Black, Crappie, White
Action: Fair
Baits: Jigs, Minnows
Locations: Below the dam, Dam, Docks, Points, Rocks, Tailwater, Weed beds
Results
Greenleaf Lunker Club Bass Jackpot, Friday results
1. Travis Drain, Marlow White, 15.58 pounds
2. Troy Whitney, Michael Daily, 10.28.
3. Wacey Mcduffee, Jordan Eubanks, 8.79.
Big bass: Drain, White, 5.17.
Next tourney: 7-11 p.m. May 22
