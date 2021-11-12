Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: November 9. Elevation above normal, water 64 with 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, sassy shad and spoons in the main lake, around points and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along creek channels and river channel. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around docks and shallows. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: November 7. Elevation above normal, water 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and in-line spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, rocks and shorelines. Crappie excellent on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait. Paddlefish good snagging on the main lake. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: November 8. Elevation normal, water 60s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits and worms along channels, coves, docks, main lake and standing timber. Crappie and bluegill slow on crickets, grasshoppers, grubs, minnows, small lures and worms in coves, around docks, main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: November 4. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: November 5. Elevation normal, water 64 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, PowerBait and spoons below the dam and Watts area. Early morning and late evening are the best times for trout. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: November 6. Elevation above normal, water mid-60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and small lures along channels and flats. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad along the river channel. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: November 8. Elevation normal, water 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Striped and white bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad, shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam, along riprap, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Flathead and blue catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: November 12. Elevation below normal, water 58 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinner baits around brush structure, creek channels, docks and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on crankbaits, minnows and plastics around brush structure, creek channels and docks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: November 12. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels and main lake. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on minnows, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, inlets, points and sand bar. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms along channels, creek channels, main lake, river mouth nd tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.