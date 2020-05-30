Lake report
Eufaula: May 29. Elevation above average, water 72 and brown near the mouth. Largemouth and spotted bass good on plastics, spinnerbaits and small lures in coves, riprap, rocks and standing timber. White bass excellent on inline spinnerbait, jigs, live bait, small lures on dam, main lake and deep water drop off particularly near Porum Landing and Longtown. Blue, flathead and channel catfish good on cut bait, live shad, shad, minnows and worms below the dam and along the dam. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crickets, small lures and worms along riprap, rocks, standing timber and in coves. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Ft. Gibson: May 25. Elevation above normal, water 70 and less than 1 ft. of clarity. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Flooded conditions continue to exist. Many public access points are closed due to high water. Boaters should use extreme caution. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along flats, river channel and shallows. White bass good on jigs, sassy shad and spoons below the dam and in the main lake. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: May 25. Elevation above normal, water 72 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits and topwater lures along creek channels, shallows and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along channels, creek channels, flats, shorelines and in coves. Bluegill excellent on crickets, jigs, spoons and worms along shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: May 29. Elevation dropping, water 68 and murky. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around coves and points. Crappie is slow, use jigs and minnows in brush structure or off docks. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: May 28. Elevation above normal, water 79. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and jigs along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the damn and along channels. White bass fair using small lures on points. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: May 30. Elevation above normal, water 58 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. River flow is still at 3700 CFS around the clock and could go higher depending on rain. Lake elevation above the dam is currently 4 ft. above normal. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: May 25. Elevation above normal, water 68-70 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around docks, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Flathead catfish good on cut bait and sunfish along flats and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Robert Kerr: May 29. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerkbait, plastics and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good using cutbait, dough bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, along creek channels, main lake, river mouth and shorelines. Black and white crappie fair on goldfish, minnows, tube jigs below the dam, along shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Webbers Falls: May 25. Elevation rising, water 72 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait and shad below the dam and discharge. Flathead catfish good on live bait, shad and sunfish below the dam and along the flats. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot
1. Travis Drain & Marlow White (11.64 pounds)
2. Kasey Moreland & Shannon Harris (11.21)
3. Daniel Cowett & Colby Mullens (11.17)
Big bass: Moreland & Harris (4.14)
