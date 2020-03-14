Calendar
Saturdays — Greenleaf Lunker Club Bass Jackpot season, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every Saturday through April before moving to Friday evenings in May. Cost: $40 per boat, four-fish limit. 100 percent payback, paying 1 place per 7 boats. Information: Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fishing report
Fort GIbson: March 9
Elevation: Normal
Temp and Clarity:
48*, less than 1’ clarity
Paddlefish
Action: Fair
Baits: Snagging
Locations: Below the dam, Channels, Main lake, River Mouth
Bass: Largemouth
Action: Good
Baits: Crankbaits, Jigs, Rogues, Spinnerbaits
Locations: Main lake, Points, Rocks, Shorelines
Bass: White
Action: Slow
Baits: Minnows, Slabs, Spoons
Locations: River Channel, River Mouth
Greenleaf: March 9.
Elevation: Normal
Temp and Clarity: 48, clear
Bass: Largemouth
Action: Fair
Baits: Plastics, Spinnerbaits
Locations: Brush structure, Points, Shallows
Catfish: Blue, Catfish, Channel
Action: Good
Baits: Cut Bait, Shad
Locations: Channels, Coves, Creek channels
Hudson: March 14
Elevation: Normal
Temp and Clarity:
Around 50 and murky
Bass: Largemouth, Spotted
Action: Fair
Baits: Alabama Rig, Jigs
Locations: Brush structure, Points
Crappie: White, black
Action: Fair
Baits: Jigs, Minnows
Locations: Brush structure, Docks
Bass: white, striped (Hybrid)
Action: Fair
Baits: Plastics, Sassy Shad
Locations: Below the dam, Creek channels
Keystone: March 12.
Elevation: Above Average
Temp and Clarity: Clear
Catfish: Blue
Action: Good
Baits: Cut Bait
Locations: Below the dam, Channels
Crappie: White
Action: Good
Baits: Jigs, Minnows
Locations: Brush structure, Docks
Lower Illinois River: March 13
Elevation: Normal
Temp and Clarity: 48, clear
Trout: Rainbow
Action: Fair
Baits: In-line Spinnerbait, Nymphs, Powerbait
Locations: Below the dam, and Watts Area
Additional Information:
River flow and been alternating between periods of high and low flow. During periods of lower flow fishing has improved. However rain is expected over the next week so levels can change.
Tenkiller: March 9.
Elevation: Above Average
Temp and Clarity: Murky
Crappie: White
Action: Fair
Baits: Crankbaits, Jigs
Locations: River Channel
Bass: Largemouth, Spotted
Action: Fair
Baits: Crankbaits, Plastics
Locations: Brush structure, Channels, Standing timber
Crappie: Black, White
Action: Fair
Baits: Minnows, Small Lures
Locations: Brush structure, Docks
Webbers Falls: March 9
Elevation: Above Average
Temp and Clarity:
49, clear
Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel
Action: Good
Baits: Cut Bait, Shad
Locations: Below the dam
Paddlefish
Action: Fair
Baits: Snagging
Locations: Below the dam
Results
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot
Saturday March 14th:
1st: Scott Shell & Trevor Teague (17.62 lbs)
2nd: Michael Daily & Troy Whitney (16.64 lbs)
3rd: Jerry & Colby Mullens (13.96 lbs)
Big bass: Shell & Teague (5.11 lbs)
