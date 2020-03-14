  

Saturdays — Greenleaf Lunker Club Bass Jackpot season, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every Saturday through April before moving to Friday evenings in May. Cost: $40 per boat, four-fish limit. 100 percent payback, paying 1 place per 7 boats.  Information: Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.

 

 

Fort GIbson: March 9

Elevation: Normal

Temp and Clarity:

48*, less than 1’ clarity

Paddlefish

Action: Fair

Baits:  Snagging

Locations: Below the dam, Channels, Main lake, River Mouth

Bass: Largemouth

Action: Good

Baits:  Crankbaits, Jigs, Rogues, Spinnerbaits

Locations: Main lake, Points, Rocks, Shorelines

Bass: White

Action: Slow

Baits:  Minnows, Slabs, Spoons

Locations: River Channel, River Mouth

 

Greenleaf: March 9.

Elevation: Normal

Temp and Clarity: 48, clear

Bass: Largemouth

Action: Fair

Baits:  Plastics, Spinnerbaits

Locations: Brush structure, Points, Shallows

Catfish: Blue, Catfish, Channel

Action: Good

Baits:  Cut Bait, Shad

Locations: Channels, Coves, Creek channels

 

Hudson: March 14

Elevation: Normal

Temp and Clarity:

Around 50 and murky

Bass: Largemouth, Spotted

Action: Fair

Baits:  Alabama Rig, Jigs

Locations: Brush structure, Points

Crappie: White, black

Action: Fair

Baits:  Jigs, Minnows

Locations: Brush structure, Docks

Bass: white, striped (Hybrid)

Action: Fair

Baits:  Plastics, Sassy Shad

Locations: Below the dam, Creek channels

 

Keystone: March 12.

Elevation: Above Average

Temp and Clarity: Clear

Catfish:  Blue

Action: Good

Baits:  Cut Bait

Locations: Below the dam, Channels

Crappie: White

Action: Good

Baits:  Jigs, Minnows

Locations: Brush structure, Docks

 

Lower Illinois River: March 13

Elevation: Normal

Temp and Clarity: 48, clear

Trout: Rainbow

Action: Fair

Baits:  In-line Spinnerbait, Nymphs, Powerbait

Locations: Below the dam, and Watts Area

Additional Information:

River flow and been alternating between periods of high and low flow. During periods of lower flow fishing has improved. However rain is expected over the next week so levels can change.

 

Tenkiller: March 9.

Elevation: Above Average

Temp and Clarity: Murky

Crappie: White

Action: Fair

Baits:  Crankbaits, Jigs

Locations: River Channel

Bass: Largemouth, Spotted

Action: Fair

Baits:  Crankbaits, Plastics

Locations: Brush structure, Channels, Standing timber

Crappie: Black, White

Action: Fair

Baits:  Minnows, Small Lures

Locations: Brush structure, Docks

 

Webbers Falls: March 9

Elevation: Above Average

Temp and Clarity:

49, clear

Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel

Action: Good

Baits:  Cut Bait, Shad

Locations: Below the dam

Paddlefish

Action: Fair

Baits:  Snagging

Locations: Below the dam

 

Greenleaf Bass Jackpot

Saturday March 14th:

1st: Scott Shell & Trevor Teague (17.62 lbs)

2nd: Michael Daily & Troy Whitney (16.64 lbs)

3rd: Jerry & Colby Mullens (13.96 lbs)

Big bass: Shell & Teague (5.11 lbs)

