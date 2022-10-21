NOTEBOOK
Fort Gibson: October 10. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 70°F and stained. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and shorelines. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around shallows and shorelines. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, sassy shad, and slabs around shallows and shorelines. Comments: On the windy days, look for white bass feeding on the windblown flats. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: October 17. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 70°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits and crankbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam, docks, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: October 17. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 70°F and clear. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, and worms around coves, docks, main lake, and points. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: Oct 16. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 75°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on buzz baits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves, points, and riprap. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, minnows, punch bait, shad, shrimp, and sunfish below the dam, channels, coves, dam, discharge, main lake, and points. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on minnows and worms around brush structure, docks, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: October 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 67°F and stained. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and Powerbait around the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: October 16. Elevation is 7 ft. below normal, water temperature 70°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, and small lures around brush structure, channels, flats, and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure and docks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around channels, flats, and shallows. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: October 17. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal, water temperature 70°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, small lures, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, main lake, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, minnows, shad, and worms around main lake, riprap, river channel, river mouth, and spillway. Striped and white bass slow on flukes, jigs, lipless baits, sassy shad, small lures around below the dam, river channel, river mouth, tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: October 14. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 71°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, and sunfish around channels, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on crankbaits, hair jigs, and spoons around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: October 21. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 70°F and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, points and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, minnows and shad below the dam, around creek channels, river channel and river mouth.Black and white crappie goodon hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves, standing timber and weed beds.Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County..
Women in the Outdoors Extravaganza, Nov. 3-6, Tenkiller State Park. Instruction, exhibits. Cost for registration is $110 for one person, $160 for two persons, and $225 for three persons. Early-bird registration ends Oct. 4 and is $105, $155, and $220, respectively. Contact: (918) 489-5025, ext. 6 or email at leann.bunn@travelok.com.
